spectrumnews1.com
Historic Woodman’s store sign unveiled amid a Janesville renovation project
JANESVILLE, Wis. — What seemed to be another normal renovation project in Janesville, Wisconsin, turned out to be a journey back through time as a historic Woodman’s Food Market sign was unveiled during a renovation project. “There was an awning, a big green and white awning, similar to...
Daily Reporter
Cleaver enjoys variety that comes with construction at Tri-North
Erika Cleaver rises to any challenge that is put before her. Cleaver, senior project manager at Tri-North Builders, got into the industry around 12 years ago and has witnessed it become a lot more inclusive. “They’re definitely more women than when I started,” she said. “One good thing from the...
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The business aims to sell products that are friendly to the environment and produce...
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise. The event, which was put on by […]
veronapress.com
State Farm to host community appreciation cookout on Aug. 25
State Farm Insurance Agent Sarah Drew invites the community to join her as she celebrates 10 years of serving Verona. At a community appreciation barbecue cookout, there will be free burgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as a raffle to win gift cards from local Verona establishments. The event...
nbc15.com
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
captimes.com
Developer presents revised Raemisch Farm proposal to residents
Green Street Development presented a revised proposal to develop the 63-acre Raemisch Farm site at a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night. But residents say they still have questions about what exactly will be built on the site. The potential development of Raemisch Farm has been a controversial subject over the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
horseandrider.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
WIFR
Poplar Grove organization steps in to fix a backyard sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt. Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep...
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn. Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
milton-wi.gov
Arts & Crafts on the Lawn
Visitors of all ages will find something special when they visit Milton's famous community festival. The Milton House Museum grounds will showcase dozens of authentic arts and crafts vendors at a juried craft show, plus a selection of boutique vintage and upcycle vendors. There will also be special reduced rate admission to tour of the Milton House National Historic Landmark.
nbc15.com
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
nbc15.com
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
