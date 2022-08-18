ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Reporter

Cleaver enjoys variety that comes with construction at Tri-North

Erika Cleaver rises to any challenge that is put before her. Cleaver, senior project manager at Tri-North Builders, got into the industry around 12 years ago and has witnessed it become a lot more inclusive. “They’re definitely more women than when I started,” she said. “One good thing from the...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

State Farm to host community appreciation cookout on Aug. 25

State Farm Insurance Agent Sarah Drew invites the community to join her as she celebrates 10 years of serving Verona. At a community appreciation barbecue cookout, there will be free burgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as a raffle to win gift cards from local Verona establishments. The event...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Developer presents revised Raemisch Farm proposal to residents

Green Street Development presented a revised proposal to develop the 63-acre Raemisch Farm site at a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night. But residents say they still have questions about what exactly will be built on the site. The potential development of Raemisch Farm has been a controversial subject over the...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Q985

This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
milton-wi.gov

Arts & Crafts on the Lawn

Visitors of all ages will find something special when they visit Milton's famous community festival. The Milton House Museum grounds will showcase dozens of authentic arts and crafts vendors at a juried craft show, plus a selection of boutique vintage and upcycle vendors. There will also be special reduced rate admission to tour of the Milton House National Historic Landmark.
MILTON, WI
nbc15.com

People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
BELOIT, WI

