Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”

By Amy Russo
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan’s decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.

This comes after the mayor has made pushes to end the consent decree, saying it “handcuffs officers.”

“The evidence that I have is listening to the men and women who have made and taken that oath,” said Mayor Cantrell when asked what evidence she has of that.

FULL DOCUMENT: Federal judge rules NOPD’s Consent Decree will stay in place, orders reaudit of department’s compliance

The judge cites her reasoning for keeping the decree in place because several critical areas the department was once found in compliance with, have backslid. She says that’s because of a lack of resources, including personnel.

“We need to get done with this – it’s very expensive,” said Donovan Livarccari. He’s the attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police.

Currently, the city pays roughly $115,000 a month for federal monitors, but Livarccari questions how can the decree be fulfilled if that much money is being spent paying monitors rather than on the department.

He calls it a vicious circle.

“We are not in compliance with the consent decree because of the lack of manpower, the lack of equipment, and we are spending all our money on the consent decree and not on manpower and not on equipment, then how do we get out of that?” He asked, adding the focus should be on recruiting officers.

“If there are no policemen then the consent decree isn’t going to be doing a whole lot,” said the attorney.

Comments / 24

Facts matter more than your feelings
3d ago

The only disappointment is that Latoya is still in office and has some time left to do more damage to a once great city.

Reply(1)
16
Guest
3d ago

They are going to lose this city to criminals and won’t be able to get it back! No one wants to work for empty vessels! They lack leadership knowledge and Vision!

Reply
3
dragon*
3d ago

If she doesn’t like it, it must be something good for NOLA 😂😂

Reply
10
 

