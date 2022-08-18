One college counselor for 500 high school seniors. Lack of communication between school leaders and teachers. And inadequate mental health support. These were some of the issues that have made high school seniors’ road to college difficult during the pandemic. High school graduates across the U.S. have lost interest in pursuing higher education. The likelihood of high school graduates pursuing a four-year degree dropped from 71% to 51% in the last two years,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO