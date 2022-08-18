Read full article on original website
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
UFC 278 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 278 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending a three-year hiatus when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The California native will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most recent efforts.
Jake Paul hits back at Kamaru Usman for “easy fight” comments: “I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley”
Jake Paul has responded to Kamaru Usman’s recent comments downplaying a fight against him. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to face Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278 tomorrow night. The two first met at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, with Usman winning by decision. Now, seven years later, they’re set to run it back.
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
What’s next for the stars of UFC 278?
The Octagon headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 278 card, which saw the welterweight title on the line in the main event. In the main event, Kamaru Usman was looking to defend his belt and tie Anderson Silva’s record of starting out a UFC career 16-0 as he rematched Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa took on Luke Rockhold while Merab Dvalishvili fought Jose Aldo on the main card.
Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)
Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
Paulo Costa responds to Jake Paul after ‘The Problem Child’ criticized his performance at UFC 278
Paulo Costa has offered a response to Jake Paul. Costa went to war with Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278. The action was held inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20. Fans ended up witnessing Rockhold’s final pro MMA fight. Rockhold’s chin...
Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Michael Page at BKFC 27
Tonight’s BKFC 27 event in London was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight scrap between Michael Page and Mike Perry. Page (20-2 MMA, 0-1 BKFC), who is currently listed at #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings, was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening with hopes of rebounding from a split decision loss to Logan Storley. That controversial setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for ‘MVP’.
Luke Rockhold takes a shot at Paulo Costa following their war UFC 278: “You’re still a bitch”
Luke Rockhold has taken a shot at Paul Costa following their war at UFC 278. It was at UFC 278 this past Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah where Rockhold (16-6 MMA) and Costa (14-2 MMA) battled it out in the co-main middleweight bout.
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo (31-8 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. The MMA legend had gone 3-2 overall since making the drop to the promotions bantamweight division in 2019.
