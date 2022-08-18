ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County Fair.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says James Hieb was arrested and released.

Smog expected in Portland metro area; air quality advisory issued for region

Hieb now faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges and are waiting to hear back.

Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners – replacing Christine Drazan who stepped down to pursue a gubernatorial run.

The representative has faced several charges in the past , including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving under the influence of intoxicants in 2004. In 2009, Hieb had his license suspended and was convicted of operating a vehicle without required lighting equipment and improper display of validating stickers.

In 2012, the lawmaker also faced charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Most recently, in 2019, he was cited for improper use of safety belts. According to court documents, Oregon State Police stopped Hieb on Highway 30 after noticing he was driving with two kids in the car who were not properly wearing seat belts.

TenFoldKarma
3d ago

WTF is going on with our state and country? All these government officials are above the law? This needs to end now! Time to take our country back and get back to basics!

wicker
3d ago

Why was this guy even considered for this position, it's obvious he has a problem obeying the laws of this state and he's got a problem showing respect to the police . Don't we have anyone who isn't a repeat offender and obeys our laws to do this job. This says volumes about why our government and country are in the mess they are.

John Sherman
3d ago

So, let me see if I've got this straight: This guy was a career criminal, with a lengthy track record of arrests; and he was also a State Representative?? Wow!!! Great job, Oregon!!!

