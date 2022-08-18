ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux 'is set to be sidelined for three-four weeks after knee ligament sprain in Bengals preseason game but team hope he'll return in time for Tennessee Titans opener' as he avoids serious injury

After falling into the lap of the New York Giants in this year's NFL Draft, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux seemed set to become a first-year starter for the G-Men. However, that plan could be temporarily put on ice as the former Oregon Ducks player is set to be out for the next few weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH

