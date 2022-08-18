Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux 'is set to be sidelined for three-four weeks after knee ligament sprain in Bengals preseason game but team hope he'll return in time for Tennessee Titans opener' as he avoids serious injury
After falling into the lap of the New York Giants in this year's NFL Draft, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux seemed set to become a first-year starter for the G-Men. However, that plan could be temporarily put on ice as the former Oregon Ducks player is set to be out for the next few weeks.
Comments / 0