B I L L
3d ago
The people that made Oregon and Portland what it is, are not capable of fixing it. They'll tell you they can fix it, but their efforts made it what it is. Repeal Prop 110. Recall Mike Schmidt. Vote out Jo Ann and do not re elect Brown, I mean Kotek.
MikeC
3d ago
Wheelers mismanagement of Portland is the primary reason homelessness and crime have made Portland the cesspool of the West coast. And Portlandia keeps electing these clowns.
BillyBadBmx
3d ago
Little slow there Teddy, how long ago was it that Charlie lifted the camping ban? Sure took you some time figure out that was a bad decision.
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Neighborhood Association and Nonprofit Make Handshake Deal With City to Fence Off Recently Cleared Homeless Camps
The Pearl District Neighborhood Association and a trash-pickup nonprofit have cut an informal deal with the city of Portland to place bark dust, fences and ”Do Not Enter” signs at homeless camps recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. That nonprofit—We Heart Portland—has partnered with neighborhood volunteers...
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV
I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.
Readers respond: Lack of pickup on non-emergency line contributing to crime
Portland has become a den of thieves in part because of the incompetence of the administrative arm of the police department. At approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, I watched a crew of thieves (a man and a woman plus a driver) run out of an Ace Hardware store with a reciprocating saw and other equipment - all the makings of a catalytic converter theft crew. They ran around the corner and jumped into an awaiting late model white SUV. I immediately made a mental note of the license plate and shared the license number with the store staff. I independently called the police department’s non-emergency reporting line and could not get through. The system merely says there are not enough operators and disconnects. I attempted three times and gave up. What century are we living in that there is no call queuing or message taking? Our mayor and commissioners seem incapable of getting the police to administer basic tasks.
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
The Portland Mercury
Mayor Wheeler Again Relies on Executive Powers to Restrict Homeless Camping
In his office's latest move to restrict homeless camping, Mayor Ted Wheeler has signed an emergency declaration to prohibit camping along an extensive network of roads that are designated walking routes to Portland schools. "With limited resources, and heightened demand for services, we must prioritize to help ensure the safety...
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Portland police search for ‘prolific graffiti vandal’ blamed for significant property damage
Citing a surge in tagging around Portland, police are searching for a 22-year-old man they call a “prolific graffiti vandal” who allegedly has cost property owners tens of thousands of dollars. A five-page indictment filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court accuses Emile Laurent of six counts of...
WWEEK
More Than 100 People Each Day Sought Shelter From Portland Heat This Week
About 100 people took refuge each day in Old Town from steamy temperatures this week, Multnomah County officials say. Portland saw a high of 98 degrees Wednesday, Aug. 17. Thursday was cooler—86 degrees—with cloud cover blunting the hottest temperatures. In between, the city experienced one of the warmest nights in its history: 73 degrees. The National Weather Service says that’s two degrees shy of the highest low temperature Portland has recorded, 75 degrees during the heat dome last summer.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
kptv.com
Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday. Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland
I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
Ready to really spread out? Oregon homes for sale on a ranch have acreage and plenty of resort perks
The median sale price of a Portland area home was $566,000 in July, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service report. The typical city lot is around 5,000 square feet. If that doesn’t feel like enough room to spread out, people can pool their funds to purchase an Oregon...
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Wheeler's Latest Homeless Ban, Betsy Swipes Left on Mike Nearman, and US Sends Warfare Gifts to Ukraine
Good afternoon, Portland! Good news: We're cruising into a weekend of cool 80-something temps! Better news: That's the perfect temperature to enjoy a Burger Week burg on a patio! Bad news: You still have an hour of work left. Let these headlines help tide you over, somehow:. - Mayor Ted...
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed
Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon’s new ONE application portal “not that bad,” as one Portland...
