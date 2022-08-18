ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B I L L
3d ago

The people that made Oregon and Portland what it is, are not capable of fixing it. They'll tell you they can fix it, but their efforts made it what it is. Repeal Prop 110. Recall Mike Schmidt. Vote out Jo Ann and do not re elect Brown, I mean Kotek.

MikeC
3d ago

Wheelers mismanagement of Portland is the primary reason homelessness and crime have made Portland the cesspool of the West coast. And Portlandia keeps electing these clowns.

BillyBadBmx
3d ago

Little slow there Teddy, how long ago was it that Charlie lifted the camping ban? Sure took you some time figure out that was a bad decision.

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV

I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lack of pickup on non-emergency line contributing to crime

Portland has become a den of thieves in part because of the incompetence of the administrative arm of the police department. At approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, I watched a crew of thieves (a man and a woman plus a driver) run out of an Ace Hardware store with a reciprocating saw and other equipment - all the makings of a catalytic converter theft crew. They ran around the corner and jumped into an awaiting late model white SUV. I immediately made a mental note of the license plate and shared the license number with the store staff. I independently called the police department's non-emergency reporting line and could not get through. The system merely says there are not enough operators and disconnects. I attempted three times and gave up. What century are we living in that there is no call queuing or message taking? Our mayor and commissioners seem incapable of getting the police to administer basic tasks.
The Portland Mercury

Mayor Wheeler Again Relies on Executive Powers to Restrict Homeless Camping

In his office's latest move to restrict homeless camping, Mayor Ted Wheeler has signed an emergency declaration to prohibit camping along an extensive network of roads that are designated walking routes to Portland schools. "With limited resources, and heightened demand for services, we must prioritize to help ensure the safety...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

More Than 100 People Each Day Sought Shelter From Portland Heat This Week

About 100 people took refuge each day in Old Town from steamy temperatures this week, Multnomah County officials say. Portland saw a high of 98 degrees Wednesday, Aug. 17. Thursday was cooler—86 degrees—with cloud cover blunting the hottest temperatures. In between, the city experienced one of the warmest nights in its history: 73 degrees. The National Weather Service says that's two degrees shy of the highest low temperature Portland has recorded, 75 degrees during the heat dome last summer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man wanted for 'prolific graffiti'

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of "prolific graffiti," the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday. Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for "tens of thousands of dollars in damage." They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland

I couldn't agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression ("Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets," Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They've become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth's Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed

Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. ("Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training," Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon's new ONE application portal "not that bad," as one Portland...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

