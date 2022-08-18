Portland has become a den of thieves in part because of the incompetence of the administrative arm of the police department. At approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, I watched a crew of thieves (a man and a woman plus a driver) run out of an Ace Hardware store with a reciprocating saw and other equipment - all the makings of a catalytic converter theft crew. They ran around the corner and jumped into an awaiting late model white SUV. I immediately made a mental note of the license plate and shared the license number with the store staff. I independently called the police department’s non-emergency reporting line and could not get through. The system merely says there are not enough operators and disconnects. I attempted three times and gave up. What century are we living in that there is no call queuing or message taking? Our mayor and commissioners seem incapable of getting the police to administer basic tasks.

5 HOURS AGO