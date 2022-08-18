ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kiddo
3d ago

I hate animal abuse.. Any person that abuses helpless animals should be in jail.Anyone that chains up their dog in the yard should be fined.

Thomas Sagrera
3d ago

They should get the same treatment they did to the dogs beat push down whatever they did to mistreat these animals

Louisiana Mother-Daughter Dog Training Duo Charged After Video of Their Techniques Goes Viral

A mother and daughter from Louisiana are facing charges for allegedly abusing animals at their dog training facility, Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy. Trainer center owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release via Facebook on Thursday.
kalb.com

Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Eunice News

Caretaker accused of tapping man’s credit card accounts for $30,000

Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
klax-tv.com

Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide

Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
