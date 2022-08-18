The second of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty. Documents filed in federal court on Friday show that Jeffrey Boyd will appear in front of a judge Aug. 26 to admit his role in the scheme. Boyd’s attorneys had signaled that move by indicating they did not plan to file any motions ahead of trial.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO