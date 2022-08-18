ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Thousands of people jailed or fined in Normandy eligible for compensation

Over 22,000 people in the St. Louis region are eligible to receive money from a $1.3 million class-action settlement that ArchCity Defenders has reached with the City of Normandy. The civil rights organization sued the city in 2018, claiming that the Normandy police department and court violated residents’ constitutional rights...
NORMANDY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Serving a 241-year sentence, Bobby Bostic found power in poetry

On Tuesday, a crowd packed into the WordUp open mic to hear the poetry of Bobby Bostic. But Bostic wasn’t there. That’s because he is in prison, where he is serving a 241-year sentence for a robbery he committed in 1995 at the age of 16. Bostic’s punishment, effectively a life sentence, has drawn attention from local and national criminal justice advocates. Even the judge who sentenced him has expressed regret and called for Bostic’s release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

5 years after execution reprieve, no resolution for Marcellus Williams

On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Boyd to become the 2nd former St. Louis alderman to plead guilty in bribery scheme

The second of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty. Documents filed in federal court on Friday show that Jeffrey Boyd will appear in front of a judge Aug. 26 to admit his role in the scheme. Boyd’s attorneys had signaled that move by indicating they did not plan to file any motions ahead of trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

