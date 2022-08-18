ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HoosiersNow

Darren Hiller Looking For More Physicality From Indiana Offensive Line in 2022

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCwmb_0hMhEGeP00

Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller thought his group was too soft in pass protection last season, and he's working to instill more physicality heading into the 2022 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Darren Hiller didn't shy away from addressing Indiana's offensive line struggles in 2021.

"Last year I just think we were a little bit soft in our protection," Hiller, Indiana's offensive line coach, said on Thursday.

Indiana allowed 29 sacks in 12 games last season, which was the third most in the Big Ten and tied for second on a per-game basis. The Hoosiers' passing attack gained 175.5 yards per game – 10th in the Big Ten – and their run game generated 3.2 yards per carry, which tied for 13th in the conference.

When Hiller evaluated the offensive line's areas of weakness from last season, he said it started with physicality.

"We have to be physical and it's not just in the run game," Hiller said. "I always try to tell these guys that pass protection, the word is passive, but the mentality can't be that way."

For Hiller, improvements from his position group start with embracing the boredom of consistency and repetition. Hiller said offensive line is a developmental position and one where strides can only be made through constant work.

"They have to understand that they have to do things over and over," Hiller said. "Today, we'll go up and watch film and I'll be in meetings with them this afternoon and there will be guys that still aren't taking the correct step and they know what the step is, but again, it's the muscle memory."

Throughout the spring, summer and now into fall camp, Hiller has been preaching three pillars of both run-blocking and pass-blocking. In the run game, Hiller wants his linemen to focus on leverage, base and balance. In pass-blocking it's set, punch and play basketball.

Hiller uses the basketball analogy with his linemen to depict the pass-protection technique of mirroring the pass-rusher with their feet like a basketball defender would.

"We're not playing basketball, we're defending in basketball," Hiller said. "And we get unlimited fouls."

"You can smack 'em, you can throw both hands on 'em, you can snatch 'em," Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford said. "All these different things you can do to defeat a defender in pass protection ... It's just mirroring the guy with your feet, and then the fouling part is just being aggressive with your hands and throwing them on em."

Indiana lost two offensive line starters to graduation, including Caleb Jones, who started all 12 games at right tackle and Dylan Powell, the team's starting center. Bedford is back for his senior season, and he'll kick outside to right tackle to replace Jones after making 12 starts at right guard in 2021. Bedford started seven games at right tackle in 2020, eight games at left tackle as a freshman in 2019 and said on Thursday that playing tackle was his 'first love.'

With Bedford moving back to tackle, the starting right guard position is up for grabs. Redshirt junior Tim Weaver played this role in Indiana's season opener at Iowa in 2021, but it was his only start of the season despite appearing in all 12 games. Khalil Benson – a 6-foot-6, 313-pound three-star recruit from Southaven, Miss. – is listed behind Weaver in Indiana's first depth chart , and could make the case for playing time as a redshirt sophomore.

Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter is a candidate to take over for Powell at center. Carpenter transferred from Michigan to Indiana before the 2021 season, making three starts at right guard for the Hoosiers. He started the Wolverines' final two games at center in 2020.

Redshirt junior Luke Haggard returns with 11 starts at left tackle under his belt from last season when he won Indiana's Chris Dal Sasso Award, given to the team's most outstanding lineman. The left side of Indiana's offensive line appears to be secured, as redshirt junior Mike Katic returns after making nine starts at left guard and missing three games with an injury. Katic won IU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award in 2020, appearing in six games.

Indiana coach Tom Allen also dipped into the transfer portal to help the depth of the offensive line room with Parker Hanna. After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, Hanna started 33 games for West Texas A&M. He was an honorable mention for All-Lone Star Conference honors in 2021, helping an offense that averaged 34.3 points and 205.1 rushing yards per game. Hanna and the West Texas A&M offensive line allowed 1.3 sacks per game in 2021.

But no matter how the playing time shakes out, Indiana will need its offensive line to be far more reliable in 2022 in order to bounce back from a 2-10 season last year. Under new offensive coordinator Walt Bell, that certainly seems to be the plan.

"[Bell] harped tremendously when he first got here that big men lead the way," Bedford said. "This offense goes nowhere without the o-line."

Related stories on Indiana football:

  • 'COACH CAM' CAMPER'S JOURNEY FROM JUCO TO INDIANA: Cam Camper graduated Lancaster High School with zero scholarship offers, and he nearly stepped away from the game after being used as a 'special teams dummy' at Sam Houston State. But after grinding through junior college, 'Coach Cam' Camper is impressing his teammates and coaches at Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • DONAVEN MCCULLEY EMBRACING SWITCH TO RECEIVER: Donaven McCulley was the highest-ranked quarterback to ever commit to Indiana, but after one season, he's making the switch to receiver. Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry said McCulley has an impressive catch radius, and he's working to refine his footwork and learn the intricacies of the position. CLICK HERE
  • CONNOR BAZELAK'S FRESH START Indiana coach Tom Allen said he would like to choose a starting quarterback after the team's second scrimmage, but it won't be announced to the public until kickoff against Illinois on Sept. 2. Connor Bazelak spoke to the media for the first time this season on Friday, offering his prospective on the competition. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Sam Houston State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Hoosiers
westfieldathletics.com

Varsity Football Comeback falls short at New Pal

Last night, your Rocks traveled to New Palestine High School to face the Dragons. In a battle of two highly ranked Indiana programs, Westfield lost 28-42. The Dragons got the scoring started on the opening drive of the night, pounding down the field and punching it in. Westfield punted on their first offensive possession, but the defense held New Pal to a subsequent field goal attempt that flew short. The Shamrock offense pushed back into Dragon territory, but failed to convert on fourth down. The Rock D returned to the field and forced a three-and-out, coming up with a big tackle for loss on third down. A short punt had the Rocks threatening to even things up, but they would again turn the ball over on downs. The Dragons answered with their second scoring drive of the night, extending the lead 14-0. It wouldn't stay that way for long, however, as Terry Williams returned the following kickoff for a touchdown (Brody Boehm kick). With the lead trimmed, New Palestine reached into a pocket of tricks on the next drive, executing a fake punt on fourth down that resulted in a long touchdown. The Shamrock offense attempted to answer, stringing together a drive with the halftime clock winding down, but would ultimately miss the short field goal as time expired. Westfield went into the half down 7-21. The Rocks received the ball to start the second half, but coughed it up on their first play from scrimmage, returning possession to the Dragons. New Pal cashed in again, and extended their lead to 28-7. Cole Ballard found Patrick Schramm on the next Westfield possession for a scoring strike (Boehm kick), trimming things back to a 14 point deficit. It would stand 28-14 headed into the final period of play, with the Dragons pushing down the field. The Rock D struggled to get the stop they needed, and New Pal added to their lead early in the fourth with another score. The Rocks kept fighting, though, and Kendall Garnett rumbled in for a Westfield score to trim things back (Boehm kick). The Rock D was unable to hold on the next Dragon possession as New Pal slammed the door on any potential of a comeback with another score, pushing things back to 42-28 and eating a sizable portion of the clock in the process. The Rocks tried for one last score, but failed to convert on the short end of the field for the third time in the game, and the Dragons sealed the 42-28 final with a knee. The Rocks will return to action next Friday when they host the Lawrence Central Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana

The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Celebrating Indiana’s only president

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy