Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe Mertens
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign. Milwaukee residents get the opportunity to paint their streets and pavement. THE 8TH CONSECUTIVE DAY. TONIGHT MILWAUKEE STREETS GETTING AN INFUSION OF COLOR THE CITY’S PAINT THE PAVEMENT CAMPAIGN NOW IN EFFECT PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO PAINT CERTAIN STREETS CROSSWALKS SIDEWALKS INTERSECTIONS AND CURBS WITH ARTISTIC DESIGNS. YOU DO NEED TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AT LEAST 30 DAYS AHEAD OF THE WORK. WE HAVE THE LIST OF RULES A.
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Medical College of Wisconsin holds white coat ceremony for incoming students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This was the traditional white coat ceremony for incoming students at the Medical College of Wisconsin. It's a key step on the path to becoming a doctor -- and 220 students are part of the incoming class this time. This new class is 60 percent female...
kenosha.com
Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
WISN
Milwaukee baseball coach named national Little League coach of the year
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee youth baseball coach Antonio Colon is being honored as national Little League coach of the year Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Colon, who coaches two teams in Milwaukee's Lake Park Little League, told WISN-12 News, "You grow up playing...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
milwaukeerecord.com
East Side residents concerned about losing good restaurant seats object to proposed apartments
An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
WISN
Bronze Fonz the iconic Milwaukee statue, turns 14
MILWAUKEE — Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 19, 2008, along Riverwalk in Milwaukee's downtown the Bronze Fonz was unveiled. The statue represents Henry Winkler who interpreted Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?
Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend East takes down Waterford
WATERFORD — It was the first drive of the season for the West Bend East Suns. After making the journey south to Waterford, it was finally time for some football. Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain took the snap and looked down the field. He saw his target — senior Colton Kress — running down the left sideline, trying to pull away from Waterford defensive back Seth Hernandez. Fountain launched the ball deep looking for his man, but it spiraled right into the arms of a leaping Hernandez for an interception.
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Summer’s last blast
As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
