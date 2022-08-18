Read full article on original website
Where Has Kelly Clarkson Been All Summer? And When is She Coming Back?
For those of us who are massive Kelly Clarkson fans—fans of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show; fans of her musical performances on said show, known as “Kellyoke”; fans of her music, and fans of The Voice—we have one question: Where has Kelly Clarkson been all summer?
purewow.com
Dolly Parton Reacts to Spinoff of ‘Jolene’ That Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Plenty of stars have covered Dolly Parton's hit song, “Jolene,” over the years, but a new girl group called Chapel Hart just gave the track a brand-new spin. The trio auditioned on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, where they sang an original song titled “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” And the performance ended up being such a smash that the Mississippi-born singers were awarded the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends them to the next round of competition.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Queen of Country! Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth Makes Her the Highest Earning ‘American Idol’ Alum Ever
Queen of country! Carrie Underwood is living happily “Ever Ever After” with her massive net worth. The country superstar first rose to fame after winning season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since then, Carrie...
Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello
This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
The Voice's Blake Shelton Loves That Gwen Stefani Is Back On The Show, But His Reason Isn't As Lovey-Dovey As You Might Think
Blake Shelton looks forward to wife Gwen Stefani's return to The Voice, but is he already thinking about his strategy?
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Has Perfect Reaction to Fan That Invites Him to Their Wedding
During a July concert, a Luke Bryan fan invited the Country crooning American Idol judge to his fall wedding. We assume Luke is too busy with his career to make an appearance at the nuptials. But he did give the couple some sage and simple marital advice that they will remember forever.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Grace Kinstler Releases Powerful New Song ‘Pray For You’
American Idol Season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler has released a new song called “Pray For You.” It’s a powerhouse ballad that shows off Grace’s amazing voice. She shared insight into the song’s meaning on Instagram. Grace Kinstler Releases New Song ‘Pray For You’. “I...
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
‘American Idol’ Star Leah Marlene Speaks Out About Her Experience on the Show
American Idol’s Leah Marlene is opening up about her career after placing third in this year’s competition. And as she revealed, starring in the long-running TV series has not opened any doors in the music industry. Today, the 21-year-old penned a letter to her fans on Instagram. And...
SFGate
'American Idol' Producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick Serve Up $22M California Winery
Fun fact: “American Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also make wine together. After creating a successful vineyard and wine operation near Paso Robles, CA, the two have decided to dispense with their grape production. Now, for the first time, their winery known as Villa San-Juliette is...
International Business Times
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'
Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Drake Milligan has a new fan, and his name is Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed his original song "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," Cowell told the...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Avery Dixon Reacts To Being Compared to Carrie Underwood
Avery Dixon, one of the first two America’s Got Talent finalists, acknowledged that his confidence has soared this summer as he competes on the talent show. AGT judge Simon Cowell took note of Dixon’s performance and stage presence this week and compared him to one of the biggest entertainers in the world — country music star Carrie Underwood. Coincidentally, Cowell was a judge on American Idol when Underwood won the title in 2005.
Katy Perry Shares Photos from Her Adventures in Kentucky With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a trip to Kentucky while Bloom filmed a new movie. The "Fireworks" singer documented their time in the state earlier this year, sharing snapshots from various activities like trips to Walmart and painting sessions. Perry posted seven photos and three videos on Instagram, with...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
