Oregon State

purewow.com

Dolly Parton Reacts to Spinoff of ‘Jolene’ That Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Plenty of stars have covered Dolly Parton's hit song, “Jolene,” over the years, but a new girl group called Chapel Hart just gave the track a brand-new spin. The trio auditioned on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, where they sang an original song titled “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” And the performance ended up being such a smash that the Mississippi-born singers were awarded the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends them to the next round of competition.
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Parade

Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello

This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
International Business Times

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'

Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Avery Dixon Reacts To Being Compared to Carrie Underwood

Avery Dixon, one of the first two America’s Got Talent finalists, acknowledged that his confidence has soared this summer as he competes on the talent show. AGT judge Simon Cowell took note of Dixon’s performance and stage presence this week and compared him to one of the biggest entertainers in the world — country music star Carrie Underwood. Coincidentally, Cowell was a judge on American Idol when Underwood won the title in 2005.
The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

