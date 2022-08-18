ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com

Racine Unified Schools District looking for more Reading Corps tutors

RACINE, Wis. — Even though the new school year hasn’t started, Mallory Umar has been busy every day this summer, working to make sure things are in line for the Racine Unified School District’s curriculum. What You Need To Know. Racine Unified Schools partnered with Americorps for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Annual bed building event set for Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelson | News

The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its third annual Bunks Across America build and second annual BedFest Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelsen Inc., 4019 43rd St. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit dedicated to provide beds for kids who are living without a bed. Any child...
horseandrider.com

Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America

August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
1440 WROK

This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Travel Maven

These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County Sheriff Beth reflects on 2020 unrest, looks ahead | Government & Politics

What have you thought as you processed everything that happened to Kenosha in the August 2020 unrest?. It was a very difficult time for me, my department, law enforcement and really Kenosha as a whole. It affects every single person within the jurisdiction of Kenosha County. If you look at law enforcement, we were in the heat of the battle. It was something we dealt with every second of the day. We were in the trenches for this entire thing.
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...

