DougCo commissioners don't want more commissioners
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — "The last thing Douglas County needs is more county commissioners."
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioner: No indication city- and state-managed systems compromised after cybersecurity attack
An incident response team continues to work to contain the threat, measure the impact and create a remediation plan to bring county systems back online securely after a cybersecurity attack earlier this week. Officials were alerted to the cybersecurity event impacting county government systems early Wednesday morning. In a press...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
Fremont County is still suffering from a cyberattack
Fremont County officials say the county is still suffering from a cyberattack that took place Wednesday, August 17th.
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
KRDO
Seniors missing out on TABOR rebate checks
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- United Way of Pueblo County is holding a taxathon event on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Lucero Library. The Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program provides free tax preparation and e-filing services to individuals and families with household incomes of $55,000 or less. According to the Vice President of Strategic Operations at United Way of Pueblo County, they have more than 5 IRS-Certified volunteers that will help anyone file to get their TABOR rebate checks.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
KRDO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor
Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans
The healthy-eating joint has apparently added and changed openings regarding its Fort Collins and Colorado Springs locations
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi
Motorcycle riders from across the US gathered in Pueblo Saturday for the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
