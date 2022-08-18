ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Showers Mainly Over New York Monday; More Widespread Coverage Into Tuesday

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers and downpours, especially over NY. Lows will be in the 60s. Monday should start off partly sunny and dry for N/NE Vermont, though numerous showers are expected over NY state throughout the afternoon. Vermont may get into some of that activity by Monday evening into the overnight hours.
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation

IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
Vermont primary election canvass scheduled for Monday following delay

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The winners of Vermont's primary election will officially be certified on Monday following a delay caused bytechnical glitches with the software used to produce the vote tallies. The canvass was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 but was delayed that morning because of glitches. Secretary of State...
