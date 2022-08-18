The defending Class AA champion CBA football team officially began its title defense on Sunday. The Brothers had their first practice of the season on the turf at school. Last year, CBA made an impressive run to a sectional title in what was head coach Bob Burns’ first season at the helm. They return about half of their starters on each side of the ball including starting quarterback Donald Jones who has big expectations in his junior year.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 18 HOURS AGO