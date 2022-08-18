Read full article on original website
Related
Tech Times
B1 Series: B Your Adventure, Be Your Outdoor Partner.
If you are an outdoor enthusiast, you should encounter some of the following problems:. Phone drops, causing damage to the screen. Phone soaks in water resulting in water getting inside the phone. Phone's battery life is insufficient. Darkness, don't know what's going on around you. Can't read your phone screen...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Four Knives for Aspiring Survivalists
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I’m not a survivalist, but that’s not to say I don’t end up over my head in the woods. It happens...
Nike Will Soon Release the Air Force 1 ‘West Indies’ Sneaker
Nike has yet another iteration of its iconic Air Force 1 arriving soon, dubbed “West Indies,” which is slated to drop this month. The “West Indies” style is one of the sneaker’s legendary colorways, first released in 2002. Now, 20 years later, the same palette is getting a re-release in its white and classic green palette that originally celebrated New York City’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival. The re-released style features the original’s key details, including sharp white leather uppers with perforated toe boxes, as well as deep green rubber outsoles, heels and collars. For an especially retro twist, the tongues...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gear Debate: Backpack Versus Hip Pack
In the summer of 1995, my family headed to Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Peak for a quick 30-minute hike. Between all of us, we carried two granola bars in our pockets and three bottles of water in our hands. After seven hours, two boulder fields, and a lightning storm, I found myself limping across the vast wilderness, vowing never to leave the house without a fully stocked daypack again. I’d learned my lesson: any adventure can go awry.
Officials Seek “Absolute Idiots” Who Were Photographed Vandalizing the Grand Canyon
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Officials with the National Park Service are on the hunt for two vandals who defaced a famous overlook on the south...
You’ll Need a Reservation to Ski at These 4 Ikon Pass Resorts This Year
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. If you thought reservations were a thing of the past as we head into our fourth (!!) pandemic winter, think again....
We Asked 6 PCT Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Each summer my hometown of Ashland, Oregon sees a large influx of Pacific Crest Trail hikers coming down from the hills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These thoughtful nature images were captured by scientists in action
Overall winner: The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly. Roberto García-RoaSee conservation science, evolutionary biology, and other important fields of study through an artistic lens.
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
Why You Shouldn’t Date an Everest Climber
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In a viral tweet this week, comedian Isabel Hagen quipped, “I once matched with a guy on a dating app who...
This Woman's Dorm Room Makeover For Her Sister Is Going Mega-Viral, And It's A Masterful Lesson In Interior Design
Alethea Johnson, 29, caught the attention of over 7.3 million viewers when she unveiled her latest makeover: her sister's dorm room. "I’ve always had the craving to design any room I walked in," she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How an All-Inclusive Resort can Help you Check off your Ski Bucket List
On a gray afternoon in the French Alps, I eyeballed the trail map debating where to go. The open and seemingly endless expanse, with slopes and trails discernable almost everywhere I looked, intimidated me. I’d spent the morning sticking to slopes where I could see a nearby lift’s base. Flummoxed by the trail map and nervous about the terrain, I eavesdropped on conversations, but my limited French language skills proved insufficient. Even lunch defeated me. Not able to comprehend the menu, I played it safe with soup and bread while those nearby savored steaming dishes layered with cheese. My first European ski trip wasn’t realizing my expectations, and I had only myself to blame.
You Can No Longer Visit Hyperion, the World’s Tallest Living Tree
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. You can no longer get your photo taken next to the world’s tallest living tree—and that’s probably a good thing....
How the Creators of ‘Men with the Pot’ Turned a Hobby into a TikTok Sensation
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In 2019, Polish friends Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski began a fun diversion that would later become a social media...
outsidemagazine
Noticed More Running Gear in REI Lately? You’re Not Imagining It.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. When Lloyd and Mary Anderson founded REI in 1935, the last thing they had on their minds, probably, was running. The...
The New HBO Documentary Series ‘Edge of Earth’ Sparked a Climbing Controversy
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. On July 26, HBO released the third episode of its outdoor documentary series Edge of the Earth, in which pro climbers...
Watch Outside’s Resident Chef Biju Thomas Live on ‘Today’
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Tune into Today on Tuesday, August 2 and catch Outside’s resident chef, Biju Thomas, live from New York. He’ll share two...
How Two Deaf Mountaineers Thrive on High Peaks
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. During their 2018 ascent of Argentina’s 22,837-foot Aconcagua, climbers Scott Lehmann, 33, and Shayna Unger, 30, carried pads of paper and...
Two Climbers Just Completed One of the Hardest Alpine Ascents of the Year
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Two American climbers just completed one of the toughest alpine ascents of the year. On July 23, Vince Anderson and Josh...
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0