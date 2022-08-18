See Which Two Celebs Were Almost Cast As 'Hannah Montana'

Photo: Getty Images

The original casting director for Hannah Montana recently took to TikTok to reveal who was in the final three for the main role alongside Miley Cyrus . After a video was shared by another account claiming that singer Belinda made it to the final round, the casting director made her own video to clear things up via Billboard .

“I’m actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana and I discovered Miley Cyrus,” said Lisa London in the viral video. “I wanted to let everybody know that Belinda, who’s lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah.” She continued, “These are the final three actresses that auditioned at the network test out of over 1200 girls,” as a paper from May 6, 2005, was shown on screen with a list of names. Included in the final three were Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet .

Momsen is now the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless and is well known for her role in Gossip Girl as Jenny Humphrey, while Monet is best known for her role as Victoria Justice’s older sister Trina Vega on Victorious. The casting director also pointed out that the original name for the character was Chloe Stewart before Miley was cast. Fans in the comments were shocked at the news with one writing, "Taylor momsen or Daniella monet….. could anyone of you imagine a world where they was Hannah Montana!????? 😳😳😳"

Watch the TikTok below: