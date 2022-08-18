Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located...
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
WALB 10
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
GraceWay Recovery Residence marks 19th anniversary
ALBANY — The first resident at Graceway Recovery Residence in Albany began her transformation from addiction to freedom on Aug. 15, 2003. Officials with the women’s recovery center, past residents of Graceway and the community celebrated that 19-year anniversary recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Two injured in Dougherty County home invasion
Three people were injured during a home invasion in Dougherty County on Saturday morning. Dougherty County police responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway around 3:45 a.m. According to police department's shift report, the husband of one of the victims broke into the residence with...
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody
The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
southgatv.com
Cause of death determined in murder of Shannon Hammock
ALBANY, GA- Following August 13th’s homicide involving 45 year old, Shannon Hammock, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News that she ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. Specifics on whether a weapon was used to enforce the trauma or strangulation is...
wfxl.com
Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$109 million tax initiative for Albany, Dougherty County improvements to be on Nov. 8 ballot
ALBANY — In 2016, the question of extending a 1% sales tax in Dougherty County was the last item on a lengthy ballot that included 24 other choices for voters, from the Trump v. Clinton presidential race to constitutional amendments and U.S. Senate and House races. Despite its place...
WALB 10
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s leader for an effort to save Georgia’s pollinators is from right here in South Georgia. Mia Burnett is from Mitchell County and she’s only in the 9th grade. Burnett said she fell in love with bees through her 4-H program. “I...
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.
WALB 10
Americus grape stomp highlights agriculture
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Wolf Creek Plantation Winery is the first to exist in Sumter County, according to the owner. Stomping Muscadine grapes is what people in the community will have a chance to do now. This not only helps the Agri-tourism industry but also supports local wineries. Amber Batchelor, CEO...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
wfxl.com
Woman arrested for memorizing customers' card information and making purchases
Albany police have arrested a store clerk who memorized customers' card information and later made purchases. According to APD, investigators have been investigating multiple theft cases in which victims reported someone using their Georgia EBT card without authorization. Authorities say 43-year-old Lawanda Frazier was identified through surveillance videos inputting the...
Comments / 3