The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic an FIS login page to steal their credentials. Officials say these emails are not legitimate and should be deleted. They recommend blocking all emails from [email protected] and reporting any suspicious emails to them directly. The Department of Social Services is not aware of any Missourians’ information being compromised.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO