ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Department of Social Services warns of EBT card phishing scheme

The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic an FIS login page to steal their credentials. Officials say these emails are not legitimate and should be deleted. They recommend blocking all emails from [email protected] and reporting any suspicious emails to them directly. The Department of Social Services is not aware of any Missourians’ information being compromised.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Planning#Family Health#Louis#Right Time#Dph
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday. The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Festival of the Little Hills continues in St. Charles

Low humidity and pleasant temperatures for August were a nice draw for people who attended the Festival of the Little Hills in St. Charles this weekend. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in St. Louis County early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Amid teacher shortage, Missouri educators want higher pay, flexibility, survey says

Many Missouri educators want more flexibility during the school day, higher salaries and increased mental health support, according to a recent survey of teachers, principals and superintendents across the state. The survey was conducted by the State Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, a board made...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy