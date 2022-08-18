Read full article on original website
988 mental health crisis line sees more than 5,000 calls in 1st month
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a little over a month since the Mental Health Crisis Hotline took on a new number, 988. Staff at crisis call centers said they’ve seen a big increase in calls and new callers seeking help. In the first month of the new...
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Audio: Missouri Department of Social Services warns of EBT card phishing scheme
The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic an FIS login page to steal their credentials. Officials say these emails are not legitimate and should be deleted. They recommend blocking all emails from [email protected] and reporting any suspicious emails to them directly. The Department of Social Services is not aware of any Missourians’ information being compromised.
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too. The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.
Free well water testing kits for flood victims in St. Louis Co.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is offering free well water testing after recent flooding. The department will test private wells for St. Louis County residents who were affected by flooding until Aug. 26. “It is very important that any residents affected...
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office needs more space for bodies
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County is paying extra to store bodies at funeral homes and in a trailer outside the County Medical Examiner’s Office. Some county officials are trying to get money to fix this issue. County Executive Sam Page called on the County Council to let...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday. The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.
Photos: Festival of the Little Hills continues in St. Charles
Low humidity and pleasant temperatures for August were a nice draw for people who attended the Festival of the Little Hills in St. Charles this weekend. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Former north county officials accused of stealing more than $600,000
Two former north county officials were arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing $633,000 from the city of Flordell Hills.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in St. Louis County early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Amid teacher shortage, Missouri educators want higher pay, flexibility, survey says
Many Missouri educators want more flexibility during the school day, higher salaries and increased mental health support, according to a recent survey of teachers, principals and superintendents across the state. The survey was conducted by the State Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, a board made...
Metro estimates months before return to normal service following flooding
ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is estimating it will be several months before it can fully restore service on its red and blue lines in St. Louis and St. Louis County following last month's historic flooding. Metro released an update Tuesday on its efforts to restore MetroLink to normal...
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
