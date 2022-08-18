Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Protestors gather outside DeSantis rally
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered across the street from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ speech outside of the Sahib Shrine Event Center in Sarasota. The Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida gathered in the 300 block of Beneva Road with signs in hand to protest the use of education in politics.
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
Bay News 9
Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters
One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
NBC Miami
Gubernatorial Hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried Made Final Push to Win Over Voters
Congressman Charlie Crist stopped by an early voting site in Palmetto Bay Saturday afternoon. It was one of several stops in Miami-Dade County for the gubernatorial hopeful who faces off with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s heated primary election. “We’re gonna nominate our nominee to take on...
floridapolitics.com
Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season
Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
Candidates face off in District 13 Congressional Race to replace Charlie Crist
Florida’s 13th Congressional District is a big race to watch in August’s primary election. With Charlie Crist running for Governor of Florida, he is choosing to vacate his congressional seat.
floridapolitics.com
Michael Beltran: Sacking Andrew Warren was right, and constitutional. Here’s why
Warren abdicated his role, violated the separation of powers, and left his constituents unprotected from violent crime. Much ink has been spilled over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ installation of a competent and conscientious State Attorney for Hillsborough County, where I have spent most of my adult life attempting to improve our justice system.
St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands
St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people. Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
Tampa Bay News Wire
Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City
St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests
The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
Bay News 9
Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
floridapolitics.com
Lisa Cane emphasizes ‘transformative power of arts and humanities’ in Pinellas School Board bid
'Increasing the availability of those subjects in middle school and elementary is absolutely vital to our success as a district and our success within our school system.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in...
floridapolitics.com
Caprice Edmond makes re-election pitch for Pinellas School Board District 7 seat
'We need people who are committed to all children, who are knowledgeable about education and who are going to be serious advocates.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take part...
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
boatlyfe.com
Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Peters wants to bring ‘new perspectives’ to Pinellas School Board
'Part of what happens with bullying, from my perspective and the perspective of my children and the children that I have mentored, we really need to stop giving all these labels to all these kids.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board...
10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
