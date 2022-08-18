ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Protestors gather outside DeSantis rally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered across the street from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ speech outside of the Sahib Shrine Event Center in Sarasota. The Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida gathered in the 300 block of Beneva Road with signs in hand to protest the use of education in politics.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66

Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters

One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season

Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Axios

St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands

St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people. Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
islandernews.com

School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City

St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests

The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
boatlyfe.com

Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix

<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

