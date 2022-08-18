ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Louis firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were kept busy Saturday morning by a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in north city. As of 9 a.m. the fire was under control but not extinguished. St. Louis Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said he expected they would be pouring water on it well into the evening. Due to partial building collapse, there are likely parts of the fire trapped under rubble that the water isn't reaching, Mosy said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown

ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
5 On Your Side

Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Audacy layoffs hit St. Louis radio stations

ST. LOUIS — Four employees of St. Louis-area radio stations, including news-talk station KMOX, reportedly have lost their jobs as the parent company makes cuts nationwide. Philadelphia-based Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), the nation’s second-largest radio station owner, said during its second-quarter investors call earlier this month that it would cut expenses. A sister publication, the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported Tuesday that layoffs were underway across all divisions and geographic markets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

FEMA flood recovery assistance continues for St. Louis area residents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

MetroLink delays improve Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes. In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

