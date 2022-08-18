ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were kept busy Saturday morning by a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in north city. As of 9 a.m. the fire was under control but not extinguished. St. Louis Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said he expected they would be pouring water on it well into the evening. Due to partial building collapse, there are likely parts of the fire trapped under rubble that the water isn't reaching, Mosy said.

