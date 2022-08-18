Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ Coombs
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
5 On Your Side teams up with Operation Food Search and Neighbors Credit Union to collect food donations
5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign. Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro...
'We are responding to a great need': Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
ST. LOUIS — It's been nearly one month since historic flooding damaged many homes and businesses across the St. Louis area, and the cleanup is far from over. Thousands of families showed up at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 20. James Clark,...
St. Louis firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were kept busy Saturday morning by a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in north city. As of 9 a.m. the fire was under control but not extinguished. St. Louis Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said he expected they would be pouring water on it well into the evening. Due to partial building collapse, there are likely parts of the fire trapped under rubble that the water isn't reaching, Mosy said.
988 mental health crisis line sees more than 5,000 calls in 1st month
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a little over a month since the Mental Health Crisis Hotline took on a new number, 988. Staff at crisis call centers said they’ve seen a big increase in calls and new callers seeking help. In the first month of the new...
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too. The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.
Back to school: Festus students and staff head back to school this week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students in the Festus School District returned to school Monday morning. Festus R-VI utilizes four school buildings – Festus Elementary, Intermediate, Middle and High schools – to educate more than 3,350 students. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess joined 5 On Your Side Monday morning...
London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown
ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
St. Louis Public Schools gears up for first day, addresses recent challenges
ST. LOUIS — Staff and faculty in schools across St. Louis began to put the final touches on their buildings and classrooms to prepare for a new year on Friday. Thousands of students in the region started this week and thousands more head back to class Monday. Many students...
Back to school supplies still very much needed for teachers, students
ST. LOUIS — As August comes to an end, most students will be back in session for the start of the 2022-23 school year. And this school year is already packed with challenges thanks to the economy. The average family will spend more than $860 on school supplies this...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
Audacy layoffs hit St. Louis radio stations
ST. LOUIS — Four employees of St. Louis-area radio stations, including news-talk station KMOX, reportedly have lost their jobs as the parent company makes cuts nationwide. Philadelphia-based Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), the nation’s second-largest radio station owner, said during its second-quarter investors call earlier this month that it would cut expenses. A sister publication, the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported Tuesday that layoffs were underway across all divisions and geographic markets.
More than 500 kids, families helped by Cardinals Cares at Busch Stadium health fair
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of kids and their families packed out Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were out on the road on Saturday. The team’s Cardinal Care foundation held its annual Distribution and Health Fair to support kids in the Redbird Rookies co-ed summer softball and baseball programs.
FEMA flood recovery assistance continues for St. Louis area residents
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
Back to school: Silent alarms, new security cameras installed in Alton schools
ALTON, Ill. — Students at all Alton district schools are coming back to class for in-person learning this week and there's a new set of rules in place to keep students safe. This year, all students Pre-K to 12th grade will have the option to take weekly COVID tests.
'Childcare is a problem in our area': Jefferson County school district launches new strategy to retain, recruit staff
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Facing the same staff retention and recruiting issues as so many school districts, Jefferson County's Dunklin R-5 is trying something different: daycare benefits for their staff. "This is the paperwork for the grant that I applied for," Charissa Kappler said, holding up a thick stack of...
'I've seen people get stabbed': South City business district pleads for help
ST. LOUIS — The South Grand Boulevard business district is pleading for more law enforcement and better safety after crime continues to ripple through the area. The district has been struggling with this issue for years. One central location for crime is the Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard. District leaders have said they're working to create solutions.
MetroLink delays improve Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes. In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.
'It's a statewide issue': St. Louis area school districts dealing with driver shortage
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — It's an issue impacting schools across the area. Several school districts are in need of bus drivers as the upcoming school year is just a week away. Right now, St. Louis Public Schools is looking for more drivers and the district temporarily suspended some routes. 5...
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim, a male whose age was not...
