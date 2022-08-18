Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Photos: Point, Plover officers rake in the bucks for Special Olympics
Local law enforcement has raised nearly $2,000 for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin. Officers from the Stevens Point and UW-Stevens Point Police departments spent the morning at Dunkin/Baskins Robbins on Aug 19. Officers waved at passersby from the roof, and some spent the morning inside the store running orders. The...
spmetrowire.com
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
spmetrowire.com
Blood drive scheduled for Wednesday
The Portage Co. Business Council has scheduled a blood drive on Wednesday. The American Red Cross has reported dangerously low levels of available blood and platelets needed for life-saving medical procedures since before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is no substitute for the blood transfused to a patient, it can only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Service dog, charity group save Wisconsin veteran's life
A Northeast Wisconsin military veteran says his service dog saved his life after he struggled with mental health post-service.
Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes
A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WSAW
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
WSAW
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant
My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
947jackfm.com
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend. While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
spmetrowire.com
State accepting applications for shooting range grants
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that it is accepting applications for the Shooting Range Grant Program now through Sept. 15, 2022. The grant program provides financial assistance for creating safe and accessible firearm and archery shooting ranges open to the public. Managers of public or private shooting ranges, or members of the public interested in starting shooting ranges, are encouraged to apply, especially if located near highly populated areas where similar services are not currently available.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot
APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
Comments / 1