St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri AG in lawsuit over abortion access

missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene cancels plans for East Coast headquarters; Lindenwood NIL portal aims to facilitate endorsement deals
Health care giant Centene is canceling plans for a second headquarters in North Carolina, which had raised questions about the company's future presence in Clayton. Also, overworked Missouri educators want better compensation, and a local university is launching a program to help its athletes score endorsement deals. Here are those and the other top business stories of the day.
