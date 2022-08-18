Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
Related
By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview
HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
12newsnow.com
Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston
BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.
NCAA Final Four tournament planning course to be offered to 4 universities in Houston
The course is the first of its kind and will give college students an opportunity to be included in the planning of next April's Final Four tournament.
Former Bosse star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal
HOUSTON, Tx. (WEHT) – Former Bosse High School basketball center, Kiyron Powell, has officially entered the transfer portal, leaving the University of Houston basketball team. Powell redshirted last season as a sophomore with the Cougars and played in 14 games as a freshman, including a run to the NCAA Final Four in the 2020-2021 season. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
UH’s Dana Holgorsen Loves His Old Man Team — Age Isn’t Just a Number to Clayton Tune and the Coogs
University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is one of the most experienced players in college football. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Old is often thought of as a dirty word in sports. No one really wants to be called old in a world where many careers end before the age of 30. But college football is a little different. In the arena where Dana Holgorsen operates, maturity (both physically and mentally) can make a world of difference.
blackchronicle.com
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
myfoxzone.com
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
1 Person Killed In Hit And Run In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston authorities state that a hit and run incident took place in the 9800 block of Airline Dr. near Aldine Mail Rte. Deputies responding to the scene found the corpse of [..]
Click2Houston.com
Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dezeen
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse
US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
Click2Houston.com
Isaiah Washington in studio
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
Click2Houston.com
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Knowing when to see a doctor after a sports injury
HOUSTON – As student-athletes return to practices, one doctor in warning athletes to have every injury checked out within a few weeks or risk further damage having it healed the wrong way. Nadia Moreno said she worried her playing days were over when she was just 11 years old....
Click2Houston.com
Goodbye Tex!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we’re sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Comments / 1