By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston

BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.
Former Bosse star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal

HOUSTON, Tx. (WEHT) – Former Bosse High School basketball center, Kiyron Powell, has officially entered the transfer portal, leaving the University of Houston basketball team. Powell redshirted last season as a sophomore with the Cougars and played in 14 games as a freshman, including a run to the NCAA Final Four in the 2020-2021 season. […]
UH’s Dana Holgorsen Loves His Old Man Team — Age Isn’t Just a Number to Clayton Tune and the Coogs

University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is one of the most experienced players in college football. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Old is often thought of as a dirty word in sports. No one really wants to be called old in a world where many careers end before the age of 30. But college football is a little different. In the arena where Dana Holgorsen operates, maturity (both physically and mentally) can make a world of difference.
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma

Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse

US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
Isaiah Washington in studio

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Knowing when to see a doctor after a sports injury

HOUSTON – As student-athletes return to practices, one doctor in warning athletes to have every injury checked out within a few weeks or risk further damage having it healed the wrong way. Nadia Moreno said she worried her playing days were over when she was just 11 years old....
Goodbye Tex!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we’re sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
