Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
jerryratcliffe.com
Kihei dominates late, surrounded by youth as UVA avenges loss in Italy; Bennett gets a technical
Headed into overtime against a Serbian team that had pounded Virginia the day before, Tony Bennett put all his trust in fifth-year point guard Kihei Clark. Clark responded with a game-high 23 points and dominated the second overtime with 10, to lead the Cavaliers to a 94-87 win over Basketball Club Mega MIS on Friday. Reece Beekman added 21 points for UVA.
streakingthelawn.com
Welcome back to STL’s daily column: Around the Corner
Hello and welcome back to Streaking the Lawn’s daily column, Around the Corner. As the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022-2023 athletic year has started up in Charlottesville, we’re bringing back a classic STL piece. This will largely be brought to you by yours truly, Zach Carey. As this is...
jerryratcliffe.com
4-star Cosby has UVA in final 7; ‘Bennett wants me to be that dawg’
Virginia remained in the mix for a home-grown shooting guard, considered one of the top 10 prospects in the state of North Carolina, when 4-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. trimmed his list of schools to seven on Sunday. Cosby, who grew up in Richmond, but now plays for Word...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Position Preview: Meet the Bandits
If you've been feverishly refreshing VirginiaSports.com for tidbits about the 2022 Virginia Cavaliers football season (and who amongst us hasn’t?), you may have noticed a new group of players on the Hoos’ football roster page:. Gone are the distinctions between “DL” and “DE,” or between “ILB” and “OLB.”...
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.
UVA made the cut Cosby along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Auburn
WHSV
JMU Athletics Department sees big changes as they move into the Sun Belt Conference
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students on the campus of James Madison University began moving into their dorms on Friday, and the start of a new school year means new projects and goals for the athletics department. The athletics department has been working hard to make upgrades to sports facilities and...
Fredericksburg, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spotsylvania High School football team will have a game with Riverbend High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WHSV
Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
cbs19news
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
