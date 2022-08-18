ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Kihei dominates late, surrounded by youth as UVA avenges loss in Italy; Bennett gets a technical

Headed into overtime against a Serbian team that had pounded Virginia the day before, Tony Bennett put all his trust in fifth-year point guard Kihei Clark. Clark responded with a game-high 23 points and dominated the second overtime with 10, to lead the Cavaliers to a 94-87 win over Basketball Club Mega MIS on Friday. Reece Beekman added 21 points for UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Welcome back to STL’s daily column: Around the Corner

Hello and welcome back to Streaking the Lawn’s daily column, Around the Corner. As the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022-2023 athletic year has started up in Charlottesville, we’re bringing back a classic STL piece. This will largely be brought to you by yours truly, Zach Carey. As this is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football Position Preview: Meet the Bandits

If you've been feverishly refreshing VirginiaSports.com for tidbits about the 2022 Virginia Cavaliers football season (and who amongst us hasn’t?), you may have noticed a new group of players on the Hoos’ football roster page:. Gone are the distinctions between “DL” and “DE,” or between “ILB” and “OLB.”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
WHSV

Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
STAUNTON, VA
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kihei Clark
Person
Tony Bennett
WHSV

Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
GROTTOES, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall

Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Kk Mega Basket#Italy#The Virginia Cavaliers#Serbian#Stl
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River Body Identified

As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSLS

Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy