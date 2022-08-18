Read full article on original website
Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. WPD says a woman randomly approached him...
KBI arrests Salina man in connection with girlfriend’s 2011 murder
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a 51-year-old Salina man in connection with the 2011 murder of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams in New Cambria. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the KBI said agents arrested Steven Couch, Jr. “for the suspected second-degree murder”...
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wichita-area chiropractor on charges related to fraud in the collection of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Court documents say 58-year-old Timothy Dale Warren faces four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering,...
Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand. Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Wichita brothers in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said the alleged scheme resulted in more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The...
Body found in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that a body was found in an alleyway near the 1800 block of South Spruce Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m. They arrived to find a 34-year-old male who was possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Interim Wichita police chief supports 3rd-party review
The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its Laundry Love event, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Great Bend. For fans of R&B, funk and classic soul music, you can get your groove on this weekend. Kansas company plays role in NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission.
Structure fire near Harry and Orient
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. A head-on collision involving two semis closed US-54 in Kingman County for most of the morning on Monday. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., on US-54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Peterbilt semi was eastbound...
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
Sedgwick County the last county to release abortion vote recount results
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The final Kansas county that’s been recounting ballots from an Aug. 2 vote that affirmed abortion rights in the state was expected to release its numbers Sunday. Sedgwick County officials missed Saturday’s deadline to complete the recount because the election commissioner there found some things...
Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a release issued Sunday, the Wichita Branch of the NAACP expressed concern about the election method of the Wichita School Board, saying it “marginalized and dilutes the voices and representation within the community.”. The NAACP says decisions that should be made in the best...
Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Office has completed recounting votes on the constitutional amendment. The county said the office is now compiling information for reporting and canvassing. The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers will conduct the recount canvass on Saturday in the Early Vote Room of the Election Office in the Historic Courthouse.
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Where’s Shane? Let’s Smash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Friday...and that means we’re letting loose a little bit on Where’s Shane. We’re headed out to Let’s Smash this morning...to break a few things as we head into the weekend!. Let’s Smash is a ‘Smash House’ that allows you to...
