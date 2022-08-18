ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders release veteran LB Kenny Young

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
The competition at linebacker for the Raiders just got a bit tighter. The team announced the release of Kenny Young.

The journeyman linebacker had not practiced for a week and missed the team’s second preseason game against the Vikings.

Young was a 4th round pick out of UCLA in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens. Midway through his second season in Baltimore, he was traded to the Rams. Then midway through his second season there, he was traded to the Broncos.

He made it midway through his first camp with the Raiders before they let him go.

The Raiders also officially announced the addition of former Jets and Texans edge rusher Jordan Jenkins.

