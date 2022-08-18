ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day

Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
LEE COUNTY, FL
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Marco Island (Romantic & Relaxing!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Marco Island is a tremendously beautiful island just off the mainland of southwest Florida. This resort town has activities for everyone. However, some of the greatest attributes of Marco Island occur in the calm waters that surround it. With cool rivers and an abundant ecosystem, Marco Island is much more than just a tropical paradise.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire

Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
SANIBEL, FL
tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida's Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday

There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Bubble curtains being installed in Cape canals

After months of waiting on the permitting, the bubble curtains are finally being installed throughout the city to prevent the toxic blue-green algae from entering the canals. Last week, the city held a media event where the first bubble curtains were installed by divers in the Plato Canal in the southeast Cape.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud

A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County

A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

