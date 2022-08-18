1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One person has been confirmed dead at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time while authorities continue to investigate.

