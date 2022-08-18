ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297KBM_0hMhAknF00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One person has been confirmed dead at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time while authorities continue to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
WINFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Docena, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
ABC 33/40 News

$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death

Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
DOCENA, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man found shot to death in home Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Law enforcement prepared for the Friday night lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football teams have been preparing all summer for the return to the gridiron, but they are not the only ones hoping preparation pays off this season. Both the Shelby and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices say this has been a focus for months. However, a few of the deputies will be more involved than others when it comes to protecting the community on Friday nights.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office serves Vincent residents in place of temporarily disbanded police department

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the citizens of Vincent safe after taking over as interim law enforcement within the city. This comes after the city council’s vote to temporarily disband Vincent’s local police department. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to continue providing safety […]
VINCENT, AL
AL.com

Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham

UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy