WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mother speaks after two men charged in son’s shooting death
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother is speaking out after two men have been charged in the shooting death of her son, within 10 days of each other. On Thursday, Wilmington Police arrested 21-year-old Trey’quan Jenkins with first degree murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Just...
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
31-year-old man held on murder charge in death of woman in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is dead and a 31-year-old is in the Dillon County Detention Center facing a murder charge, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Authorities arrested Kyle Church early Sunday morning after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, Pernell said. […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police: Three charged, several guns located
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges in two separate investigations on Meares Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say on Wednesday afternoon, officers were patrolling the 900 block of Meares Street in response to residence complaints. Police say they saw a man grab an item in his waistband...
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2021 Robeson County shooting, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause. WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their...
Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say
A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
