It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO