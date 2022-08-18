Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
MSU Texas students return to a “new normal” semester
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following both the pandemic and a rise in school shootings, college campuses around the country have also made upgrades to ensure their students’ safety. Midwestern State University is trying to guard against both COVID and monkeypox, but faculty and administration are also discussing about...
Longtime Wichita Falls preacher celebrates 50 years with wife
A Wichita Falls couple known for their involvement in many community events and organizations is celebrating half a century of matrimony.
bowienewsonline.com
Local schools make strides or maintain in 2022 state ratings
Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo Independent School Districts were the only ones to receive “A” grades in the Texas Education Accountability ratings released this week, but Montague and Forestburg also made big strides from the 2018-19 rating. These were the first A-F “report cards” since a two-year...
Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled
It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
newschannel6now.com
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
Nearly 20 animals adopted from Clear the Shelters event
So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.
newschannel6now.com
Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s
California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
newschannel6now.com
Aspen is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
Wichita Falls Animal Services to hold Clear the Shelters event
Wichita Falls Animal Services is inviting the public to help Clear the Shelters this Saturday, August 20.
Both farmers markets open in downtown Wichita Falls
It's the Tale of Two Farmers Markets as Downtown Development took over the original location, and the Farmers Market Association opened their farmers market over at OneLife Church on Austin Street.
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wichita County
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits in Wichita County, however, the Health District reported 3 deaths and 219 new cases this week in the county.
Wichita Falls Knows About The Hotter’N Hell Hundred, Did You Know About the Hotter Than Hell Bull?
One of those days where I am just struggling to find some original content for you guys. I just posted a story on Luke Wade performing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred this year. I was curious to see if Getty Images had any photos posted of our big Wichita Falls event and I was shocked at the result. Bulls, nothing but bull pictures.
fox44news.com
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
Cool temps and large rainfall headed to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way. The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely […]
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
