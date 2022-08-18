ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas students return to a “new normal” semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following both the pandemic and a rise in school shootings, college campuses around the country have also made upgrades to ensure their students’ safety. Midwestern State University is trying to guard against both COVID and monkeypox, but faculty and administration are also discussing about...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Local schools make strides or maintain in 2022 state ratings

Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo Independent School Districts were the only ones to receive “A” grades in the Texas Education Accountability ratings released this week, but Montague and Forestburg also made big strides from the 2018-19 rating. These were the first A-F “report cards” since a two-year...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Z94

Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled

It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
newschannel6now.com

Widespread Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#College Student#Kauz#Asian
Z94

Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s

California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Aspen is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Cool temps and large rainfall headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way. The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy