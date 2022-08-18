Belen Leon-Lopez appointed as Air Pollution Control Officer, first woman and Latina APCO in county history

Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Sheriffs Office names new VR De-Escalation Simulator
EL CENTRO — Imperial County Sheriff Raymond Loera announced the naming of its Training Center to the Harold D. Carter Training Center and introduced the virtual reality de-escalation training simulator in a press release. Retired Sheriff Harold D. Carter (deceased) was the Imperial County Sheriff Coroner-Marshal elect from 1999-2006....
thedesertreview.com
Brawley FFA officers learn leadership at Julian retreat
Blue corduroy jackets descended upon Julian, CA. on Wednesday, August 3. It was a very exciting day for the Brawley FFA student officer team as they went on their annual two-day FFA officer retreat in Julian, California. This year’s officers’ team consists of eight Brawley FFA students, Cidney Roper, Daniela Olivares, Kelsi Vanderwiel, Noah Espinoza, Addison Castro, Jasmine Villalobos, Haleigh Wyatt and Diego Martinez. At the retreat, they learned about servant leadership, fulfilling roles as newly elected officers and team building with fun activities that grew camaraderie amongst the newly elected officers. Some of the activities that the officers participated in were shooting DIY bow and arrows, picking berries at Julian Farms and photography.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Master Chorale gears up for “Cattle Call” Concert, 2022-2023 season
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Master Chorale began its 2022-2023 season, with the group’s first rehearsal held on August 15, coinciding with Imperial Valley College’s first day for the new school year. Master Chorale Director, Denny Lang, said the group – complete with some new members –sounded...
thedesertreview.com
Derrick Saikhon
Derrick Saikhon was born on October 6, 1962 to Hector and Delia Saikhon of Brawley, CA. Derrick grew up in Brawley and attended Whittier Elementary School, Sacred Heart, and Brawley Union High School. He attended college at Cal Poly Pomona and earned a degree in Agriculture Business Management. After college he worked at Tesco, Goldfields Mining Co. which now is Equinox Mesquite Mines Inc, where he worked for 25 years. He and Al Ortega opened Checkers Pizza in Imperial, CA. and he was involved with Baba Farms.
thedesertreview.com
Scots stave off San Diego Cavers
EL CENTRO — Down big in their 2022-2023 high school football opener, Vincent Memorial resembled the ‘Hulkster in a head-lock’ versus big city honchos, San Diego High, as the Scots elbowed their way back into contention from 21 points down and pulled off a 29-28 back-door clothesline over the Cavers at Southwest High School in El Centro Friday August 19.
thedesertreview.com
Wildcats whack Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley High Wildcats football opened their 2022 season, hosting last years CIF San Diego section division II and State division 2-AA champions, the Scripps Ranch Falcons. The eager Brawley faithful crowded into Warne field to see what this year's edition of Brawley football could muster against an accomplished opponent making the trek into the desert, and the Wildcats did not disappoint, downing the Falcons 27-20 to start the season 1-0. Early on the Falcons looked like the team of last year, holding the Wildcats to a punt and then driving 53 yards to score on their first possession capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback and Nevada commit Jax Leatherwood to junior wide receiver Stephen Bousquet to give the visitors a 6-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first quarter.
thedesertreview.com
Calexico Bulldogs grasp overtime victory against Palo Verde Yellowjackets
IMPERIAL — The Palo Verde Yellowjackets hosted the Calexico Bulldogs on August 20 at Imperial High School's Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium for a matchup that ultimately resulted in an overtime victory for the Bulldogs, 14-13. The game originally took place in Blyth on August 19 but, due to extreme weather and a city-wide blackout, the game was called off in the third quarter with a tied score of 7-7.
