Belen Leon-Lopez appointed as Air Pollution Control Officer, first woman and Latina APCO in county history

BRAWLEY — The Brawley High Wildcats football opened their 2022 season, hosting last years CIF San Diego section division II and State division 2-AA champions, the Scripps Ranch Falcons. The eager Brawley faithful crowded into Warne field to see what this year's edition of Brawley football could muster against an accomplished opponent making the trek into the desert, and the Wildcats did not disappoint, downing the Falcons 27-20 to start the season 1-0. Early on the Falcons looked like the team of last year, holding the Wildcats to a punt and then driving 53 yards to score on their first possession capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback and Nevada commit Jax Leatherwood to junior wide receiver Stephen Bousquet to give the visitors a 6-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first quarter.

1 DAY AGO