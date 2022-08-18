Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
KENS 5
By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview
HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
Click2Houston.com
Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
12newsnow.com
Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston
BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.
blackchronicle.com
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
myfoxzone.com
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
Little League World Series: Pearland faces Honolulu, Hawaii in its 2nd game of tournament
The little leaguers are in win-and-advance mode, and Pearland faces a challenge in a team that has outscored its opponents 23-1.
papercitymag.com
UH’s Dana Holgorsen Loves His Old Man Team — Age Isn’t Just a Number to Clayton Tune and the Coogs
University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is one of the most experienced players in college football. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Old is often thought of as a dirty word in sports. No one really wants to be called old in a world where many careers end before the age of 30. But college football is a little different. In the arena where Dana Holgorsen operates, maturity (both physically and mentally) can make a world of difference.
Click2Houston.com
Local Texas Teacher Named Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year
HOUSTON – Shanekia Hall, is a Kindergarten Teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Spring, for as long as she remembers she has wanted to teach. She lost her parents early. At two her father died. Three years later, Shanekia’s mother passed after suffering an aneurism. Shanekia credits her teachers for inspiring her to success as a young woman and becoming a teacher herself is a way she says she can pay it forward.
Dezeen
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse
US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
Click2Houston.com
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Knowing when to see a doctor after a sports injury
HOUSTON – As student-athletes return to practices, one doctor in warning athletes to have every injury checked out within a few weeks or risk further damage having it healed the wrong way. Nadia Moreno said she worried her playing days were over when she was just 11 years old....
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Click2Houston.com
Popular coffee shop La La Land Kind Café opens second Houston location in Montrose
HOUSTON – La La Land Kind Café is one of the most popular coffee shops in the country, with one of the highest followed accounts on TikTok. With nearly 6 million followers, the company has built its reputation on serving up insta-worthy drinks, as well as spreading kindness with each customer.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Restaurant Lands the Cover of Prominent National Mag, Announces New Menu
ONE OF THE country’s most celebrated restaurants since its opening last spring, the grandly subtle and exclusive March on Westheimer stars in Food & Wine’s big September issue, which hits newsstands today. In a piece written by deputy editor Melanie Hansche, the magazine tells the story of tasting-menu-only...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area. I remember it. You probably do, too. Whether it’s five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
