Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Fontana, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Mario Popsuc Arrested after Fatal Bicycle Crash on La Habra Boulevard [La Habra, CA]
Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested Following Deadly Bicycle Collision near Walnut Street. The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m., in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Walnut Street shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a white pickup-truck struck a bicyclist under unknown circumstances....
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
paininthepass.info
3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
vvng.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
foxla.com
1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
thesfnews.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Goes Free
SAN FRANCISCO—On August 16, at around 3:00 a.m. a person tried stealing a catalytic converter from a stolen vehicle. A resident by the name Morgan Heller of who lives near 24th and Anza, where the incident took place, awoke to loud sounds of drilling on that Tuesday morning. She called the police and reported what she believed to be a catalytic converter theft transpiring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business
A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect is arrested
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 20 at about 1:58 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Haven...
La Quinta cove fire burns three homes
Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes. The scene was on Avenida Mendozanear Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. 13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire's cause is under investigation. Officials The post La Quinta cove fire burns three homes appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital Following Collision in Palm Springs
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Palm Springs, authorities said Friday. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of North Farrell Drive and East Via Escuela to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
Comments / 0