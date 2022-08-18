ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported.

The Associated Press

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. There were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say multiple fatalities were reported but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport before the collision, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which did not immediately have additional details, are investigating the crash.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

