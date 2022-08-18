ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals suffer multiple OL setbacks, including Jackson Carman

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Offensive line depth issues have reared an ugly head again for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at training camp.

During Thursday’s practice the Bengals lost two linemen of note, with swing tackle Isaiah Prince going down in one-on-ones with an apparent arm injury, prompting him to leave the field on a cart. Trey Hill, also running with the twos, appeared to suffer an injury.

Then there is Jackson Carman, who tested positive for COVID-19, as Zac Taylor told reporters. That’s in addition to the elbow injury that already cost him a day of practice this week.

Keep in mind this all unfolded with D’Ante Smith only just returning from what appears to be a nagging back issue and right tackle La’el Collins still not a full participant due to his back issue and missing Wednesday for personal reasons.

Which is to say the Bengals appear to have a depth issue again along the offensive line, something they might have to address sooner rather than later.

