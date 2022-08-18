Read full article on original website
UP City Fest returns to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to Westwood Mall Saturday Aug 27. The free event will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning...
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.
Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday. The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment. The...
Marquette residents walk down Third Street for car show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday. More than 100 cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.
Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species. Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs...
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help raising money for a new K9. The non-profit U.P. K9 led a fundraiser for the department at The Up North Lodge on Sunday. The money will help acquire an explosive detection K9. The Marquette Police Department’s last dog, Nitro,...
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents a southwest Marquette county town are looking to get groovy. Retro Days of Republic started on Friday. Due to the rain, outside events like the farmer’s market and fun run are delayed. But people still gathered at the Pine Grove to have fun Saturday. Kids got their faces painted while live music played in the bar.
8-20-22: NMU volleyball plays at Mackinac Island, Kingsford High School Invitational, and Marquette boys soccer
Comley was NMU athletic Director form 1987-2000. Forrest Karr leaves Wildcats to become Minnesota Duluth Athletic Director. Forrest Karr spent ten years as NMU Athletic Director. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM UTC. Head Coach Josh buettner gets his basketball team ready for a three game series in Greece.
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic is underway with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns. Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says...
Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriffs Office rescued a family canoeing and kayaking to Grand Island from the Christmas area on Friday around 2:26 PM. There were reports of a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller said that her husband had fallen out of a kayak into the water was she could no longer see him.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
Family of four rescued from water near Christmas
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.
75-year-old Powell Township woman who walked away from home found safe in woods
POWELL TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Powell Township woman is safe and sound after she went missing Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Search and Rescue unit were dispatched to Brown Deer Road. They began a search for a 75-year-old woman with dementia who had walked away from her residence earlier in the day.
