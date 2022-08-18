ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]

Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
CBS San Francisco

Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash

WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

'You're in shock'; Witness describes the moments after deadly Watsonville mid-air collision

WATSONVILLE -- It was a typical Thursday afternoon for Mitch Valdez as he worked at the Napa Auto Parts store near the Watsonville airport. Then the building began to rumble.Valdez and others raced out into the parking lot. They looked toward Watsonville Municipal Airport and a massive plume of black and white smoke soared skyward.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff confirmed Friday that three people died as two small planes collided while trying to land at the local airport. The coroner has not released their identities."We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss," Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA

