Read full article on original website
Related
Fire burning near Roy Diaz Street shuts down Highway 101 onramp
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire is burning off Del Torre Street near Highway 101. The fire is causing problems and has shut down the onramp to Highway 101 off Roy Diaz Street. No cause has been determined. Salinas Fire is on the scene. The post Fire burning near Roy Diaz Street shuts down Highway 101 onramp appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Wsvaldo Perez Vazquez Pronounced Dead after DUI Collision on Highway 68 [Salinas, CA]
One Dead, One Arrested after Traffic Accident near Spreckles Boulevard. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 6:10 p.m., along Highway 68, near Spreckles Boulevard. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry was struck by a black BMW for reasons unknown, causing a third car to also crash into the wreckage.
CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
L.A. Weekly
Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]
Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: On top of event traffic, be prepared for 85,000 tourists to leave
SALINAS, Calif. — Over in Seaside we have Exotics on Broadway. Broadway Ave closed between Del Monte and Fremont from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. A detour is available through the Seaside Auto Mall. Expect delays on both Del Monte, Fremont and Highway 1. And just a heads up...
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash
WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
KSBW.com
Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
KSBW.com
California inmate who admitted 13 murders around Santa Cruz dies natural death
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
'You're in shock'; Witness describes the moments after deadly Watsonville mid-air collision
WATSONVILLE -- It was a typical Thursday afternoon for Mitch Valdez as he worked at the Napa Auto Parts store near the Watsonville airport. Then the building began to rumble.Valdez and others raced out into the parking lot. They looked toward Watsonville Municipal Airport and a massive plume of black and white smoke soared skyward.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff confirmed Friday that three people died as two small planes collided while trying to land at the local airport. The coroner has not released their identities."We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss," Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker...
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield house fire deemed accidental
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0