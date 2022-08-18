Read full article on original website
The View’s ex-host Star Jones reveals new TV gig as fellow talk show alum sends her support
STAR Jones, a former host of The View, has started prepping for a brand new TV gig. It’s been over 15 years since the 60-year-old left the beloved talk show, and now she’s getting some love from a fellow alum for her new series. On Monday, August 22,...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL・
Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’
KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode. Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently. After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned...
Former host Chris Harrison is 'leading his best life' after his 'Bachelor' exit, says the show's stylist
Former host Chris Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after 20 years when he faced backlash for defending a contestant accused of racially insensitive behavior.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Popculture
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
ETOnline.com
'Big Brother': Showmances and Betrayal Shake Up the House in Epic 2-Hour Eviction Night Special
Bros before show-mances! Big Brother delivered a special two-hour live eviction episode on Thursday, and with it came all the twists, turns, double-crosses and imploded alliances you could possibly hope for. For the first time in weeks, it wasn't immediately clear to everyone watching who would be heading home when...
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
deseret.com
Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)
“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell All Part 2 Drops Major Mohamed and Yve Bombshell
"90 Day Fiancé" has given a shock update on Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano's relationship, revealing that he has been messaging other women.
tvinsider.com
‘The View’ Edges Out ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ to Top Daytime Talk Show Ratings
The View is the talk of daytime according to recent ratings reports as ABC‘s talk show tops the 2021-2022 season. According to Variety, the series is the most-watched daytime talk show across network and syndication, ranking at number one. Its 1.7 rating beat out all other network and syndicated talk shows, tying with Dr. Phil in households and averaging an audience of 2.4111 million viewers for the season, based on numbers from Nielsen.
'Big Brother' Live Feeds Down: Fans Call Out Show Amid Shock Teams Twist
"Big Brother" fans expressed their frustration that the live feeds were cut just moments after a shock new twist was announced.
Former NBC Anchor Lynn Smith Reveals Why She Said Goodbye To TV and Put Family First
Changing course. Lynn Smith opened up about the factors that led her to leave her career as a news anchor behind — and why she’s more fulfilled than ever. Smith, 43, had a long career in television before she was ever in front of the camera. In 2001, she kicked things off as an NBC […]
NBC Reveals New Show Is No Survivor With Very Early Cancellation
NBC has cancelled this show before it really started.
deseret.com
Erin from ‘The Office’ and Dylan from ‘Severance’ are co-hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’
Actors Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”) are officially co-hosting Season 6 of “The Great American Baking Show.”. Driving the news: People magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that “production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series.”
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is officially coming in 2023
Get ready to say "she ate" to season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Paramount+ revealed Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere new episodes on its streaming service sometime in 2023, as will accompanying installments of the popular companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.
Peacock's The Resort Lands Special Airing on NBC
The Resort is making the jump from Peacock to NBC with a special airing on the broadcast network. In hopes of boosting viewership, NBCUniversal will air The Resort premiere this Wednesday, August 24 at 9:00 PM ET, immediately after America's Got Talent's live results show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, AGT ranks as NBC's most-watched show of the summer for the 16th year in a row.
Station 19 Season 6 Key Art Hints at Whether Jack Is Really Gone for Good
If it’s true that a picture says a thousand words, the ones spoken by the shot Station 19 released exclusively to TVLine Thursday are all along the lines of “Don’t worry, Grey Damon will be back as Jack.” As you’ll see in the Season 6 key art below, Gibson, who quit in Season 5’s finale after learning that he was the only one of his biological siblings that his parents gave away, remains suited up and very much in the thick of things. Or at least on the periphery of the thick of things. Plus, our sister site Deadline just reported...
