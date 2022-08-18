ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Apostol
Popculture

'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#The Challenge Usa
deseret.com

Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)

“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

‘The View’ Edges Out ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ to Top Daytime Talk Show Ratings

The View is the talk of daytime according to recent ratings reports as ABC‘s talk show tops the 2021-2022 season. According to Variety, the series is the most-watched daytime talk show across network and syndication, ranking at number one. Its 1.7 rating beat out all other network and syndicated talk shows, tying with Dr. Phil in households and averaging an audience of 2.4111 million viewers for the season, based on numbers from Nielsen.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is officially coming in 2023

Get ready to say "she ate" to season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Paramount+ revealed Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere new episodes on its streaming service sometime in 2023, as will accompanying installments of the popular companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Peacock's The Resort Lands Special Airing on NBC

The Resort is making the jump from Peacock to NBC with a special airing on the broadcast network. In hopes of boosting viewership, NBCUniversal will air The Resort premiere this Wednesday, August 24 at 9:00 PM ET, immediately after America's Got Talent's live results show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, AGT ranks as NBC's most-watched show of the summer for the 16th year in a row.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Station 19 Season 6 Key Art Hints at Whether Jack Is Really Gone for Good

If it’s true that a picture says a thousand words, the ones spoken by the shot Station 19 released exclusively to TVLine Thursday are all along the lines of “Don’t worry, Grey Damon will be back as Jack.” As you’ll see in the Season 6 key art below, Gibson, who quit in Season 5’s finale after learning that he was the only one of his biological siblings that his parents gave away, remains suited up and very much in the thick of things. Or at least on the periphery of the thick of things. Plus, our sister site Deadline just reported...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy