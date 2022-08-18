Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival
Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
Register Citizen
Torrington welcomes visitors to annual creative festival
TORRINGTON — The NWCT Arts Council held the second annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival Saturday. The festival included artist vendors at Franklin Plaza, an evening beer garden to support the Arts Council, a block party on Main Street, live music, open artist studios and workshops, and public activities for all ages hosted by participating organizations and venues.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Firefighters Gather in Hartford for International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters Convention
It’s a reunion of sorts in Hartford this week. "To see them and to miss the folks that we don’t see here, especially some of our elders, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing just to be here," said Gary Tinney, vice president of the International Association of Black Firefighters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series
WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
NBC Connecticut
35th Annual Swim Across The Sound
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Crowds gathered to cheer on the swimmers and volunteers at the 35th Annual St. Vincent's Medical Center Swim Across...
NBC Connecticut
Puerto Rican Day Parade Anchors Busy Weekend in Hartford
Be prepared for busy roads, congested sidewalks, and road closures in Hartford this weekend. After two years, the city will come alive with several events filled with fun and excitement. The Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is happening Sunday, with people expected from all over the East Coast. It's...
wetheitalians.com
Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’
When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival
A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
rinewstoday.com
What happened – and what’s happening at Cranston’s Knightsville gazebo
A few days ago pictures went around on social media of the taking down of the iconic Knightsville gazebo. The photo received over 245 comments, many of which were negative and questioning of what was happening. Cranston has announced what the plans were for the area, repeatedly, over the last...
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
Homeowner Battles “Tangled Title” Foreclosure
Two decades after his family bought a church-built house meant to stabilize a neighborhood, Alan Tilley is fighting to keep the home out of the hands of out-of-town landlords. Tilley, a social worker and Navy veteran, is fending off the foreclosure of the 766 Orchard St. property home where he has lived for twenty years — a home that still technically belongs to his mother, Edythe, who died in 2014.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Comments / 4