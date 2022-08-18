ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

The Associated Press

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
NBC San Diego

3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials

Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Three Dead as Two Planes Collide in Watsonville

All three passengers are confirmed dead after two small planes collided Thursday afternoon in Watsonville. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people died, though their identities have not been released, when two small Cessna planes collided over Watsonville just before 3 p.m. Thursday. [SFGate]. Amidst threats that Haight Street...
