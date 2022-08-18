Read full article on original website
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials
Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
Day Around the Bay: Three Dead as Two Planes Collide in Watsonville
All three passengers are confirmed dead after two small planes collided Thursday afternoon in Watsonville. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people died, though their identities have not been released, when two small Cessna planes collided over Watsonville just before 3 p.m. Thursday. [SFGate]. Amidst threats that Haight Street...
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Person found dead in bay waters at Don Edwards Preserve in Fremont
FREMONT -- A person was found dead after apparently falling off the pier at Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, police said Friday.Fremont police said someone called on Wednesday to report a person floating in the water near the pier at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers a male fell off the pier and attempts were made to rescue him but he floated away and could not be reached.Several agencies responded to search for the person but after an extensive, hours-long search using rescue boats and a helicopter he was not located. On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police and members of the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area after a report of a possible dead male in the water. Crews confirmed the person was deceased and the Alameda County Coroner's Office took possession of the bodyPolice are currently investigating the circumstances of the person's death. The coroner's office will determine the identity and cause of death.
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Motorcycle plunges off Bay Bridge, remains in water after crash
Crews have been unable to pull a Harley Davidson out of the water after the motorcycle went careening over the side of the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning.
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to...
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
