NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Brogan Oliverson replaces brother Easton in Little League World Series after head injury, gets standing ovation

The Little League World Series got off to a sobering start this week when Utah's Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa., suffering a severe head injury. Easton's condition has improved post-emergency surgery, and he's currently recovering at home. In an uplifting moment, 12-year-old Easton's brother, Brogan, took his first at-bat as a pinch hitter in Williamsport on Friday after being added to the roster on Thursday.
