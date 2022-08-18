Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Sporting News
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
Sporting News
Brogan Oliverson replaces brother Easton in Little League World Series after head injury, gets standing ovation
The Little League World Series got off to a sobering start this week when Utah's Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa., suffering a severe head injury. Easton's condition has improved post-emergency surgery, and he's currently recovering at home. In an uplifting moment, 12-year-old Easton's brother, Brogan, took his first at-bat as a pinch hitter in Williamsport on Friday after being added to the roster on Thursday.
