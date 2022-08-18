Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
Nearly 200 rescued dogs need foster homes
TV station WHBF said the 59-year-old owner has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. An out-of-state person alerted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the station reported.
davenportlibrary.com
“Last Seen” and the Black Community in Davenport
A valuable resource for discovering more details about the families of Davenport’s post-Civil War Black community is Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery, an online database of advertisements “placed in newspapers across the United States (and beyond) by formerly enslaved people searching for family members and loved ones after emancipation.”
MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
aroundptown.com
Missing Cat In Prophetstown
A cat, who is the extremely missed by his owner, decided he did not want to go see the Vet recently and ran off from the Prophetstown Veterinary Clinic parking lot. Please contact the numbers below if you know of his whereabouts. Reward is being offered.
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski addresses pressure put on police by additional responsibility
Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job. No...
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski: Several factors contribute to gun violence
Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution. Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
977wmoi.com
OSF Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell Talks Changes Within OSF Locations
Location changes and restructuring within OSF HealthCare have been announced, including a new location for the OSF Prompt Care in Galesburg, says Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell:. “OSF Prompt Care that is currently located on the OSF St. Mary campus will be moving to 695 North Kellogg Street. The space...
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22
MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river. Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.
kyoutv.com
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Here's where Quad Cities parents can get free diapers on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Parents in need of help can get access to resources Wednesday at Modern Woodman Ballpark on Wednesday. The event will take place from 4 pm until 6 pm. The Scott County Health Department posted an event on Facebook with the details of the event. Hiney Heroes is handing out free newborn to size 2 diapers.
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams […]
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian killed in Muscatine train accident
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train. On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, according to a Monday release from police.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
