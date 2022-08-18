ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

By City of EL Paso, Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday.

The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will feature over 70 vendors, food trucks, activities for children, a balloon animal artist, and a photo booth.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Recreation Center at the Beast Urban Park and bring their swimming gear for free recreational swimming inside the Natatorium from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to be bringing the Downtown Art and Farmers Market and a Family Fest to Upper Eastside El Paso,” said District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido. “We’re bringing accessibility to a beloved downtown tradition to all parts of the City.”

The regular Art and Farmers Market in Downtown El Paso will not take place on Saturday, August 20. It will return to its regular schedule and location on Saturday, August 27, in the Union Plaza District on San Antonio and Anthony Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

