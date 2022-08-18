ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Expected Along I-84 Stretch In Orange County

State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
County
Rockland County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Monsey Memories: “When Rockland was New York City’s Resort”

The story of Monsey’s metamorphosis from a hamlet into a burgeoning metropolis is well-known. Half a century ago, the Journal new was already looking back to the time when the area was a resort town, with a number of hotels serving the escaping city dwellers. Following are excerpts from...
MONSEY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
IRVINGTON, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan rescues 7 people from burning yacht on Hudson River

NEW YORK - A yacht caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon, but no one was hurt thanks to a good Samaritan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire was reported near 79th Street between Edgewater and Manhattan’s Upper West Side. A good Samaritan rescued seven people...
MANHATTAN, NY

