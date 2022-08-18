ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

FGCU students become new targets in a string of catalytic converter thefts

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G276j_0hMh7P8C00

ESTERO, Fla. — FGCU students are the latest targets in a string of recent catalytic converter thefts. Because of this, some students are having to find new ways to get around.

“It’s easy to get to, if you know how to do it, you can do it in 30 seconds, and it’s quick and easy,” said FGCU Junior Makayla Easter.

Easter’s Mistubishi Outlander still sits in the parking lot of the West Lake Village Apartments at FGCU. It hasn’t moved since she tried starting it Monday morning.

“I had to leave very early Monday morning for an event that I had, so I turned on my car and immediately it started making this rumbling sound, my check engine light was on…” she said.

Easter says when she called the dealership and explained what happened, they told her her catalytic converter had likely been stolen.

“They said they had about 7 cars in the shop with that, I was her second car today.” she added.

Campus police said another Outlander was hit on Campus between Sunday and Tuesday. Thieves roam parking lots at night, armed with electric saws, looking for easy scores. Catalytic converters contain precious metals like Platinum and Palladium, making them a target for thieves.

Now Easter has to rely on friends for a ride, while she waits to get her car fixed.

“Because of how often it’s been happening, it’s a huge struggle to get the part, I can’t even drive my car, it affects the engine, the environment. Overall it’s just not good to drive without one,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Estero, FL
Cars
Estero, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School

Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School and had its first class on Friday. The Water School came to be during SWFL’s harmful algal bloom crisis in 2018, with professors and students diving into our water quality and its impacts on people and the environment. Trinity Allan,...
FORT MYERS, FL
A.W. Naves

Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher

Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fgcu#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Vehicles#Outlander#Platinum And Palladium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Florida Weekly

New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area

Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire

Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
SANIBEL, FL
capecops.com

DUI Enforcement Operation to be Conducted August 20th, 2022

(August 20, 2022) - The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement operation today, August 20th, 2022. This is part of our continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy