San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
Shot fired during standoff prompts shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
Residents on a street in the Mountain View neighborhood are being told to find shelter after a barricaded man allegedly fired a shot at San Diego Police officers during an hours-long standoff Sunday.
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
NBC San Diego
Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete
The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
2 wounded in Corridor neighborhood hammer attack
One man was stabbed and another was attacked with a hammer in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood early Saturday morning, authorities said.
News Now: Party brawl, East County shooting
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, police investigate after finding two weapons near the site of a large party and officers search for the gunman in a fatal East County shooting.
osidenews.com
Oceanside man arrested in connection with Vista indecent exposure case
Vista CA— A suspect has been arrested in a Vista indecent exposure case, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a man exposed himself to a woman when she arrived home after grocery shopping, according to a sheriff’s report. The woman reportedly noticed that she had been followed home by the suspect. The suspect drove off in a car after the incident, and woman called 911.
sandiegocountynews.com
Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area
San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
Coast News
Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas makes city’s heritage list
ENCINITAS — An 80-year-old Monterey cypress in Old Encinitas — one of 24 left in the city — was recently added to the city’s list of heritage trees. The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a Heritage Tree nomination on Aug. 18 for the Monterey cypress, or Hesperocyparis macrocarpa, located within the public right-of-way on Melba Road across from Wotan Drive.
Coast News
Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall
ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot
El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
Twenty drivers issued citations at Chula Vista checkpoint
Twenty unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.
kusi.com
Judge Gill postpones date of placement of SVP in Borrego Springs another two weeks
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, for another two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
16-year-old shot, 19-year-old stabbed in separate incidents on South Bay street
A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.
Two people injured, 4 displaced after fire in Rolando neighborhood
Two people were injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
Man Reported to be Facing Mental Health Crisis Found Dead After 10-Hour Search by Deputies
A man died early Thursday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after his family called 911 and reported that he was suffering a mental health crisis. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial report, at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, at a Lakeside home in the 9300 block of Los Coches Road, according to OnScene.TV. They saw the male flee with a gun in his hand – his family had warned 911 dispatchers that he was armed.
Suspected Gang Member Wanted in June Death of Oceanside Woman, 22, Found in Mexico
Police on Thursday said that a man suspected in the shooting death of an Oceanside woman was located in Mexico and brought back to San Diego County. Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and other charges. He is not eligible for bail.
Coast News
Residents voice traffic safety concerns after Carlsbad mother’s death
CARLSBAD — Emotional and heartwrenching testimony from the family of Christine Hawk Embree, a Carlsbad mother who was struck and killed by a motorist while riding her e-bike earlier this month, has prompted residents to demand the city immediately address traffic safety concerns in residential areas. Bob Embree, an...
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Shot in El Cajon, Suspect at Large
A man was fatally shot and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said Saturday. El Cajon police responded to a parking lot on 441 Dominguez after reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said El Cajon police Lt. Will Guerin. There they found a man suffering from a...
