The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO