Odessa, TX

Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight.

“It’s just great to know that when we have a crisis that our first responder brothers and sisters come out of the woodwork and help us,” said Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke echoed that thought, saying helping is a calling for all first responders.

“We’re all out here helping, really, it’s officers helping officers,” he said.

As for Troglin’s family, they said they have been overwhelmed with the community’s outpour of support.

“It’s overwhelming, I’m really, really surprised because we’ve got hundreds, I mean thousands of people supporting him, supporting us…I appreciate everything, we’ve had the fundraisers on gofundme and then them doing this today for the hamburger, the prayers, and it’s been amazing and we are both very, very grateful. I mean Mike tears up, and he doesn’t understand, I mean it’s hard to believe…,” said Toy Troglin.

If you would like to help the Troglin family, you’ll find that gofundme here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

