Duke Energy, Ford look to partner on EV pilot program in North Carolina

Duke Energy Carolinas has asked regulators to approve a pilot program with Ford Motor Co. The program would give leasing discounts for F-150 Lightning trucks to customers who let Duke tap their batteries for power during peak use periods.

Harry Sideris, executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services at Duke Energy Corp., says the incentives arranged through Ford cut leasing costs by $300 a year on a four-year lease.

“The concept fits clearly in our clean energy strategy — both the N.C. Clean Energy Plan and the company’s own internal plans,” he says. “We think plans like this will accelerate adoption of (electric vehicles) and allow us to decarbonize more effectively.”

The pilot will initially involve only the F-150 electric vehicles due to their large batteries and because the F-150 and its charger base have the bi-directional technology to share power from the battery to the grid built in.

